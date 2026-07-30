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The Satanic Hazing Rituals of the IDF
There was a massive mutiny in Sde Teiman as soldiers rebelled against the removal of satanic symbols related to their hazing practices. Here is what…
Jul 30
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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The Disastrous Bibi-Trump Meeting: July 28, 2026 Insider briefing
Bibi had to pay a price to get this meeting, but Trump gave him nothing but a photo. Trump is truly angry now. Will anything change?
Jul 29
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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Sunday Briefing, July 26, 2026
Six regions, six stories: Trump blows up his own Saudi nuclear deal, Zelensky fires the wrong man, and Ortega cancels elections outright.
Jul 26
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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The Telling Way The Israeli Media Covered The Slaughter in Tell.
A group of armed settlers from an illegal settlement stormed a Palestinian village and killed locals, who defended themselves. But you wouldn't know it…
Jul 24
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Middle East Insider Update, July 21, 2026
No. Iran is still not back to an all-out war. This is why.
Jul 22
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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Israeli Press Overview, July 11-17
The worst Knesset in the state's history, or the first to serve a full term? The same dissolution, narrated five ways, and what each newsroom's…
Jul 17
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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The Middle East Insider Update, July 15, 2026
The MOU is dead, Iran's supreme leader is invisible, and Israel spent years trying to install the man now masked at his funeral. Three signed frameworks…
Jul 16
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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The Fateful Daddy Issues of Lindsey Graham
From plotting a coup against Newt Gingrich to kneeling before Donald Trump: the psychology of a man who couldn't stop looking for a dad and what his…
Jul 12
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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Israeli Press Overview, July 3-10, 2026
Two smashed newsrooms, Netanyahu sends the Shin Bet after the news, and a deal that hands the government its own October 7 inquiry. Plus: Eisenkot…
Jul 10
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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Global Briefing, June 7, 2026
Venezuela six months on, the Gulf strikes as bargaining, why Israel won't let Hamas step down, Colombia's drug war, the ICC walkout, and the Supreme…
Jul 7
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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Israeli Press Overview, June 27-July 3, 2026
A tortured detainee, a genocide the cameras won't show, and 1,000 days without a reckoning. Plus Edelstein walks out of Likud and the killing wave in…
Jul 3
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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June 2026
Insider Middle East Report, June 30, 2026
The Lebanon framework and the MOU framework are both failing to stop the violence. This is why.
Jun 30
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Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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© 2026 Shaiel Ben-Ephraim
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