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Let's be real: your social media feed is probably a mess of hot takes and oversimplified narratives about the Middle East. What if you could cut through the noise and get insights from someone who's actually been there?

I'm not just another commentator. I've served as an Israeli diplomat, taught Middle East politics at UCLA, and spent years researching international diplomacy. When I write about peace negotiations or regional conflicts, I'm drawing from both academic research and real-world experience in the diplomatic trenches.

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Weekly deep dives into Middle East diplomacy that go beyond the headlines. I break down complex situations into clear analysis, drawing on my background in both intelligence and academia to give you the full picture.

Think of this as your personal briefing room. No agenda-pushing, no oversimplification – just nuanced analysis from someone who's been on both sides of the diplomatic table.

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Subscribe to join a community of readers who want to understand, not just react. Because in a world of hot takes, sometimes you need someone who can tell you what's actually going on.

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