The Grand Scheme

The Grand Scheme

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Jackula's avatar
Jackula
5h

All driven by Netahyahu's obsession to have the US start a war with Iran. Also do not underestimate the anger of 400,000,000 people that live in the Middle East and surrounding areas at what the Israeli's have wrought in Gaza and now Southern Lebanon. US presidents up until GW Bush Sr restrained Israel doing Gaza type behavior and once Israel's political power in the US grew to where the restraint was removed Israel promptly blew it. At this point I do not expect Israel to last much longer than the 88 year Crusader colony did.

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Uncle Scam's avatar
Uncle Scam
6h

And rightly so.

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