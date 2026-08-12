It was the obvious question to ask. A reporter asked Esmail Baghaei if Iran had been given any advance warning that this dramatic step was coming.

He answered:

“I will briefly answer the first part of your question; yes, more or less.”

— Esmail Baghaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, 10 August 2026

Then he answered the second part of the question, which was naturally, is this aimed at Iran. He spent considerably longer on that one, and explained at some length why it wasn’t. The four words went past almost everyone.

They shouldn’t have. Because here is the state of the public record as of this writing.

Hakan Fidan, the foreign minister of Turkey, confirmed that Iran was told and said “Iranians are not unfamiliar with this matter.” And AFP reports that when Dar briefed Araghchi by phone on 9–10 August, Araghchi “thanked Dar for sharing the key aspects of the agreement.”

To be sure, this pact is not friendly to Iran, but it is better seen as a move away from the US and Israel towards an independent security policy, rather than a move to check Iran.

The enemy nobody will name

Why do I say that? Not one of them named Iran as the threat. Let’s start with Erdoğan, who said the pact “targets no country.” Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar called it “purely defensive in nature” and “not directed against any country.” Turkey’s presidential communications director described “the Mecca Agreement, which does not target any country.” They kept the same line in anonymous briefings, and one Turkish official told Reuters it was “not directed against any specific actor.”

Hakan Fidan went furthest, and said out loud:

“I underline: Iran is not the target of this agreement.”

— Hakan Fidan, Turkish Foreign Minister, 8 August 2026

Fidan is worth taking seriously. The man was the head of Turkish intelligence for over a decade before becoming foreign minister and is the mastermind behind this, at least on the Turkish side, having spent close to three years on it. According to him: “We don’t have anything written down — nothing we’ve signed — that defines a common threat.”

The Saudis are traditionally the most anti-Iranian of the three. But they said nothing whatsoever about Iran.

Of course, this could just be a diplomatic way of avoiding trouble with Iran. But the denials are too robust and they would undermine deterrence against Iran if that was the goal. If they wanted to worry Tehran, silence would have been the best option. Let the Israeli press and the wire services frame it. That is an effective and cheap way of gaining deterrence. Instead, they did the opposite.

So why does Tehran go along with it?

Iran needs a stable Middle East now. Yes, they have spent years destabilizing several countries but they have been battered by internal turmoil and war and need a break.

Iran is weaker now than at any point since 1979. Its enrichment infrastructure is destroyed. CENTCOM assesses that upwards of eighty-five percent of its missile, drone and naval industrial base was damaged or destroyed. Its air defenses are broken. Khamenei is dead. A state in that condition does not declare new enemies.

But they understand something else too. That this agreement gives them something they have wanted since 1979:

“The countries of the region have realised that security is not a commodity that can be bought from false security brokers.”

— Esmail Baghaei, 10 August 2026

That means, of course, the United States. They have been following the disappointment the Middle Eastern states have had with their supposed American security guarantor. This is why they bombed the Gulf States, to drive a wedge between other regional actors and the US. Well, this is a sign it is working, and trying to stop it would be downright stupid. Baghaei went on to remind reporters that Iran “has been a pioneer, always emphasising the pursuit of security mechanisms based on cooperation between the countries of the region.”

This isn’t a full embrace, but it is a conditional one. To Iran this alliance is a worthy one if it remains independent of American and Israeli influence. Baghaei said that Iran would look favorably on any deal that was “comprehensive and inclusive, and correctly identifies the enemy and the threat”

It also helps that Pakistan is involved. They are a trusted neighbor and the most reliable channel to the United States. That gives them an entry into influencing the alliance.

Not everyone in Tehran agreed

Iran has always been very fragmented and now more than ever. Not everyone agrees with this careful diplomatic position. Kayhan newspaper — whose editor is a Supreme Leader appointee — went with the following headline: “Exposing the real face of the Pakistani mediator.” Subtle. Some members of the parliament railed against it.

More striking, the IRGC’s own newspaper argued the opposite of the official line — that the pact’s danger is precisely that Iran will talk itself out of taking it seriously. “The first defeat in this arena,” wrote Javan‘s Seyed Abdollah Motavalian, “may come not on the battlefield, but in the mind.”

The bottom line is that Iran is taking a cautiously optimistic view of this.

Is Iran right?

Yes. No one is feeling very pro-Iran right now. Their attacks on Gulf States were devastating and no one wants that to reoccur. But the regional actors are also well aware of who started the war and why. Israel and the USA went for a war of choice without taking the regional effects into account at all.

An alliance aimed at Iran would be a compliment to the American order — it would mean the region still arranges itself around the threat the United States named. This alliance instead is a declaration of independence. It is a way of saying we can only rely on ourselves and not on the US. It is actually aimed against US hegemony.

The US has been silent

The Americans know this is bad news. Trump will take credit for anything, but he hasn’t taken credit for this. But no one has. Not the White House. Not the State Department. Not the Pentagon. Not even when they had messages on related issues.

But what is even more telling is the lack of unofficial quotes, leaks off the record, or anything like that. The Axios and Politico leak machines were silent.

And nobody has asked the obvious question in print. I went looking specifically for reporting on whether the administration was briefed in advance or caught flat-footed. There is none. Not a “US officials said they were not informed.” Not a “the administration was consulted.” The question has simply not been posed.

So we are left with this: three states that all rely on American security guarantees — one a NATO member, one a nuclear-weapons state — signed a collective defense agreement. The only government confirmed to have had a heads-up is the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Another Symptom of Defeat in the Iran War

At this point, it is fully clear that Iran has won the war and the US just hasn’t reached the acceptance stage yet. They are stuck somewhere in bargaining. Won, that is, in the way that matters: Iran took a terrible beating on the battlefield, but the strategic prize it has chased since 1979 — a wedge between Washington and the Gulf — is materializing anyway.

We have all seen the stories about how the US is thinking of closing bases in the Gulf, how they are running out of interceptors, how they are considering a deal with no progress on the nuclear issue, how the military is saying that they have no options left.

And the fact that should have been the story of the war and somehow wasn’t: the Gulf states refused to let American strikes launch from their soil. A war fought substantially over Gulf security had to be staged out of Israel, because the states being defended would not host it. That was March. That was the rebellion. Everything since has been paperwork.

Look at what has accumulated since. Riyadh stood up a fourteen-nation maritime coalition to secure regional waterways with no American membership. Asked directly whether he would pull troops from Kuwait and Bahrain, the President said: “I don’t want to comment on that.”

To be sure, Trump has long asked for burden sharing. But that is in order to face the threats the US wants them to face. What they forgot is that with burden sharing, comes a lack of control and that is what we are seeing here. There’s a difference between allies carrying more weight inside your architecture and allies constructing a parallel one that pointedly excludes you — and then extending Tehran the courtesy they didn’t extend you.

The End of The Abraham Accords and Normalization

While the US is watching this with concern, for Israel it is an immediate setback. It kills off the Abraham Accords, which it considered such a victory, but have only led to warfare and instability for everyone.

On 23 July, Washington signed a thirty-year civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia. Trump then attached a condition in public: the deal “will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords.” His press secretary, asked what happens if Riyadh declines, said: “the deal is off.”

Fifteen days later, Saudi Arabia signed a defense agreement with Turkey — whose foreign minister has called Israel “a burden that humanity can no longer bear,” a line Israel’s own foreign minister called “textbook incitement to genocide” and with Pakistan, which has never recognized Israel and shows no sign of starting.

Israel’s former National Security Adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat sees the writing on the wall:

“Normalization cannot sweeten this pill, and it is not at all certain that the conditions for normalization even exist.”

— Meir Ben-Shabbat, former Israeli National Security Adviser, 22 July 2026

The conversation about this treaty in the Gulf also centers on Israel. The UAE predictably criticized this accord. One senior Saudi figure said: “Anyone who betrays and collaborates with the Zionists will never find security.” A major Saudi account added: “I wonder, did the UAE inform and notify the Gulf states before its alliance with the Zionist entity?”

The Saudis are now using the accords as a battering ram against their enemies and all the states involved are wondering what they gained by putting their eggs in the American and Israeli basket.

And then there’s Syria

Turkey has Syria in mind when it signed this accord, because that is where it may end up at war with Israel. Israel has struck sites designated for Turkish bases and has warned that: “in particular the establishment of Turkish bases in the Palmyra (Tadmor) area, is a red line.” Erdoğan’s answer was that Turkish security, begins not in Hatay but “in Aleppo, Damascus and Beirut.” The road to a clash is already clear.

This is why Israeli officials say plainly that Turkey, not Saudi Arabia and not Pakistan, is what worries them about this pact. One Israeli analyst now rates Ankara a threat “on par with Iran.”

Turkey wants Israel to know that attacking in Syria will have a wider diplomatic fallout and that eventually this will also have military dimensions.

What It All Means

It is hard to imagine a move of this magnitude happening without US input just a few months ago. But everything has changed so fast. Nobody overruled Washington because no one even bothered to ask it. We saw that Saudi Arabia has no intention of going back to the habit of checking first.

Hegemony doesn’t end with a defeat. It ends when your allies stop asking permission, and then tell someone else before they tell you. And Israel is now worried that the US will walk away from the Middle East and leave it facing a bloc that is more united against it than at any time since 1973.