This year’s UN General Assembly ran on threats, walkouts and speeches that sounded like campaign rallies. Daniel and I break down the biggest moments: Trump’s ultimatum to Iran, Netanyahu’s address, and Zelensky’s warning that AI could change warfare.

The Grand Reckoning is my anti-war show with co-host Daniel Ray Burdette Sr. Every episode is on YouTube.

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