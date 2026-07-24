The Grand Scheme

The Grand Scheme

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nadin Brzezinski's avatar
Nadin Brzezinski
Jul 24

So, we have a war of narratives with very dead people, that is not convincing anybody but the already convinced. This is not sustainable. This is how zealots act.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shaiel Ben-Ephraim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture