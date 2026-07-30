The Grand Scheme

The Grand Scheme

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Nadin Brzezinski's avatar
Nadin Brzezinski
3d

The imagery is interesting for other reasons as well. And that is what caught my attention. And yes, I immediately went to the Russian tradition. Has it gotten worse after the fall of the USSR and the subsequent immigration of Russian Jews?

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2 replies by Shaiel Ben-Ephraim and others
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Jsbastard
3d

Sadism and cowardice: the two things israeli society is best known for worldwide.

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