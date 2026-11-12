Was the Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital a war crime? I think it was. I’m not a lawyer. I can read a treaty though, and I can read the army’s Hebrew. Here’s the case, in the order a prosecutor would make it.

Thursday, November 12, a little after midnight. Two bombs through the roof of the surgery building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Six dead.

The army’s first statement, in Hebrew, 7:25 a.m.:

And in English, 7:38 a.m.:

The crime

Rome Statute, Article 8(2)(b)(ix). It is a war crime to be “intentionally directing attacks against” hospitals and “places where the sick and wounded are collected, provided they are not military objectives.”

Three questions come out of that sentence. Was it a hospital? Did Israel mean to hit it? Had it become a military objective?

Was it a hospital?

“Civilian hospitals organized to give care to the wounded and sick, the infirm and maternity cases, may in no circumstances be the object of attack, but shall at all times be respected and protected by the Parties to the conflict.”

Fourth Geneva Convention, Article 18.

What the bombs hit, per AP: “a patient recovery area,” “operating rooms” and “a rest area for doctors.”

Yes.

Did Israel mean to hit it?

The army’s first English post starts with one word: “STRUCK.”

Ynet, on the army’s account: a “targeted” strike on “the room from which the brigade commander and the terrorists were conducting military activities.”

Kipa, citing Israel Hayom: planned in the air force “for weeks.”

August 25, 2025, same hospital, about twenty dead. Netanyahu called that one a “tragic mishap.” Nobody in Israel is calling this one a mishap.

Yes.

Had it become a military objective?

That’s the only question left. Article 19 puts two conditions on it. Misuse. And a warning.

“The protection to which civilian hospitals are entitled shall not cease unless they are used to commit, outside their humanitarian duties, acts harmful to the enemy.”

Article 19, first sentence.

The Red Cross, on what counts: “as a base from which to launch an attack,” “as a weapons depot,” “as a shelter for able-bodied combatants.”

The Red Cross, on doubt: hospitals “should be presumed not to be so used.”

Times of Israel, on the army’s evening statement: the second floor “serves as a Hamas military headquarters, where civilians are not permitted to enter.”

Doron Kadosh of Army Radio, 6:16 a.m., before the army had said anything: “a Hamas interrogation facility for collaborators” (my translation).

https://t.me/moriahdoron/34742

AP: the army “did not provide evidence for the claim.”

ABC Australia: nothing “beyond graphics of the building it hit.”

Dr. Ayman Abu Obeid, a surgeon wounded in the strike, to Arab News: “There were no armed men or fighters inside the hospital building.”

NBC, February: “Doctors Without Borders suspends some work at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital due to presence of armed men.” The line under the headline: “MSF said it wasn’t able to indicate the armed men’s affiliation.”

The second sentence

“Protection may, however, cease only after due warning has been given, naming, in all appropriate cases, a reasonable time limit and after such warning has remained unheeded.”

A warning.

The army’s recording. 37 seconds, in Arabic, with the army’s own subtitles.

Its title: “A call between an officer in the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Directorate and a senior official in Gaza’s health system.”

The officer’s first line: “Following up on our conversation in previous days.”

The hospitals he names: Shifa, Nasser, Al-Aqsa Martyrs, Rantisi, Kamal Adwan.

A date: none. A deadline: none.

The Arabic spokeswoman’s post carrying the 37-second clip, 1:01 p.m.:

https://t.me/CaptainElla1/8354

October 6, per JFeed: Hamas “must immediately cease all military activity in civilian infrastructure.” No deadline there either.

The army’s second statement on November 12: “advance warnings” were issued to the population before the strike.

Dr. Ahmed al-Farra, the hospital’s director, to CBC: the strike came “without any prior warning or evacuation notice.”

Doctors Without Borders: “No warning was given before the attack.”

Israel’s lawyers will point at four words in that sentence, “in all appropriate cases,” and say this wasn’t one.

Jerusalem Post, August 20, 2026: the army and Shin Bet allege interrogations on “the second floor of the hospital’s outpatient clinics.” The strike was on November 12. I counted. 84 days.

Kikar HaShabbat, February 15, 2024, on the army’s statement before it raided this same hospital: a 12-hour deadline.

If this recording was the warning, can you blame them for not moving? It’s very vague. We don’t know what date it was given. We don’t know which hospital it’s for.

Article 19: protection ends “only after” that warning. The army has not shown one with a time limit. On its own evidence, Nasser was still a protected hospital at half past midnight.

Six dead

The army named three targets. Muhammad Abu Ismail, the Khan Younis Brigade commander. Murad Abu Zarifa, who it calls the head of an engineering team. Khaled Abu Anza, who it calls the head of a communications section in Hamas intelligence.

Abu Zarifa and Abu Anza are on the list of the dead. Abu Ismail is not.

Walla’s Amir Bohbot, quoting a security source at 7 p.m. on Thursday: “there are reports he was killed and reports he is very seriously wounded” (my translation).

The other four.

Dr. Rizq Abu Shaira, 52. The health ministry says he was killed “while working in the surgery department.”

Jihad Abu Tilkh, 13.

Saif Abu Hatab. The Guardian reports he was admitted on Monday and had surgery booked for 10 a.m. Thursday. His cousin Tareq: “Seif was killed after already losing two of his brothers and his father.”

Muhammad Abu Odeh, 27.

NBC: the army “said it was looking into reports that medical workers and patients were killed.”

The Red Cross: “They must be spared and, as far as possible, active measures for their safety taken.” That’s about patients and staff inside a hospital that has already lost its protection.

Was he worth it?

Then there’s this little thing called proportionality. It’s a second war crime in the same statute. Article 8(2)(b)(iv): launching an attack “in the knowledge” that the harm to civilians will be “clearly excessive in relation to the concrete and direct overall military advantage anticipated.”

AP: the strike “smashed through a patient recovery area and wrecked operating rooms and a rest area for doctors.”

Dr. al-Farra, to The New Arab: the blast “penetrated three ceilings.”

Dr. Abu Obeid: “We were hit by a direct strike on the doctors’ offices and the patients’ rooms.”

Doctors Without Borders: the “emergency, radiology, laboratory and operating departments” are “currently out of service.”

Khan Younis commanders for Hamas are a dime a dozen. Israel knows that better than anyone, because it keeps killing them and the posts keep getting filled. Rafa Salama, July 2024. Mohammed Yazouri, September of this year. Now Abu Ismail, and the Times of Israel’s military reporter wrote that his fate is unclear.

Is that worth it? Is that proportional? You’re going to get him eventually. Do you have to get him in a hospital?

He was going to leave the building

Article 57 of Additional Protocol I: an attacker must “take all feasible precautions in the choice of means and methods of attack with a view to avoiding, and in any event to minimizing” harm to civilians.

The army’s own words, via ABC Australia: “precision munitions and aerial surveillance.”

Ynet, from unnamed security officials: the hospital works as a day clinic, and Hamas men are there in the evenings and at night.

Remember the ceasefire?

This is also supposed to be a ceasefire. Remember the ceasefire? It’s been in place for 13 months. There have been over 1,600 Palestinians killed in that time.

Egypt’s foreign ministry, Thursday: a “flagrant violation” of international humanitarian law (my translation).

The Board of Peace, per Times of Israel: it “deplores the death of any civilians and strongly condemns” Hamas’s “continued exploitation of hospitals.” It doesn’t condemn Israel.

Is it a war crime?

A hospital? Yes.

Hit on purpose? Yes.

A military objective? The army says so and has shown a graphic.

Warned, with a time limit? The army has shown 37 seconds with no date.

I count that as a war crime.

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, Thursday: “the deliberate targeting of hospitals constitutes a war crime under Article 8(2)(b)(ix) of the Rome Statute.”

The UN Commission of Inquiry, October 2024, on Israel and Gaza’s hospitals: the “existence of operational plans and procedures for deliberately attacking healthcare facilities.”

What would a court still need? What the officers who approved the strike knew when they approved it. That’s what an investigation is for.

Thursday, about 7 a.m.: the army’s first statement, no name. About 10 a.m.: Muhammad Abu Ismail named. Thursday night, Times of Israel: his fate “remains unclear.”

Same hospital, August 25, 2025. About twenty people were killed that day, five of them journalists. Reuters, a month later: the camera the army gave as its reason “actually belonged to the news agency.” AP, August 25, 2026: “the army hasn’t provided details about the investigation or a timeline for when it could be completed.”

The label on the casing photographed in the ward: “DESIGNATION: GBU-39/B.” Photo: Mohammed Imad al-Amour.

Will the army show its evidence? I doubt it. If it does, I’ll update this. But they won’t and will just move on to the next hospital. I can’t wait to see what excuse they will have this time.