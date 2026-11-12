The Grand Scheme

The Grand Scheme

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Edo Amin, Holy War Desk's avatar
Edo Amin, Holy War Desk
1d

One more thing. I am not a lawyer either, and I am not a weapons expert, but the Wikipedia information for this specific munition indicates that there are two subtypes:

Variants:

GBU-39/B: Baseline GPS/INS-guided penetrating blast-fragmentation version.

GBU-39A/B (Focused Lethality Munition / FLM): Low-collateral-damage version with a composite case and different explosive fill for reduced fragmentation.

If this will be litigated and some future court, then, to back the claim that they did not act recklessly, the defendants would have to explain why they did not select the low collateral damage version.

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Be's avatar
Be
1d

Thanks shaiel. As you touch on briefly, aside from the spurious justification for the attack, the ceasefire forbids this.

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