The MOU Not Quite Dead Yet

Trump declared the ceasefire “over” at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 8, calling the Iranians “scum” and “liars” and further talks “a waste of time.” That reads like the war returning. Look at what he did instead.

But in the same appearance he said he did not think a full war was “going to start again,” and he kept Witkoff and Kushner authorized to negotiate. You do not leave your negotiators at the table if “waste of time” is literal. The trigger was familiar. Iran hit tankers in Hormuz, the US struck back over two nights, more than 80 targets, and both sides stopped. This is the controlled reciprocity I described on June 30, one rung higher. Taken as sincerity, the “scum” and “liars” are a man tearing up his own deal. Taken as signaling, they are brinkmanship pushed to its ceiling to raise the cost of Iranian intransigence before the nuclear phase begins. The negotiators stayed.

The frame is now under real strain. On June 30 I wrote that the danger was a misread, a blow that lands harder than intended. Ankara is that danger arriving. Neither side has formally declared the MOU dead, and Iran is still citing specific articles it says the US violated. The deal is not buried. It is bargaining sustained by violence, one bad night from becoming the war neither side is bidding for.

Is Anyone Leading Iran?

There may not be a coherent Iran to bargain with, and little coverage connects that to the Hormuz standoff. Ali Khamenei was assassinated on February 28 in a US-Israeli strike on his Tehran compound. His son Mojtaba was named successor on March 9, and every serious account says the IRGC forced it, pressuring the Assembly of Experts with what Iran International called “psychological and political pressure” over a hereditary succession inside a republic founded on rejecting monarchy. Then the strange part. Mojtaba was wounded in the same strike, reportedly facial disfigurement and severe leg injuries, and he has not been seen or heard since. No photo, no video, no audio. He did not attend his own father’s week-long funeral.

The analysts are blunt. Alex Vatanka of the Middle East Institute said Mojtaba “can inherit the office, but not his father’s authority.” Ali Alfoneh of the Arab Gulf States Institute put it more starkly, saying Mojtaba “has not been seen by anyone, dead or alive, since February 28,” which makes him “a figure akin to the Mahdi, the Shi’a Messiah, who went into occultation.” But the vacuum has a shape, and it is not chaos. It is the Guard. The New York Times reported that the Revolutionary Guard designed Iran’s strikes and the closing of the strait, approved the ceasefire and the back-channel talks, and tapped Ghalibaf from its own ranks to negotiate with Vance. Ahmad Vahidi, who took over the IRGC in March, is the man now running the country, according to former Iranian parliamentarian Ali Akbar Mousavi Khoeini: “The power is in the hands of the Revolutionary Guard and the most radical faction of the Revolutionary Guard,” he told NBC, and “Ghalibaf doesn’t have the strength to confront him.”