On the eve of the election, an op-ed by Avigdor Liberman was very clear: “Our principle is 100% for those who serve, 0% for draft dodgers.”

X, November 6, 10:30 in the morning Israel time, Avigdor Liberman: “On all other issues it is permissible and desirable to be flexible and compromise. This includes the enlistment law.”

Ten days. In between, Liberman’s party won seven seats, the Joint List and Ra’am won nineteen, and Liberman decided which of those two facts he could live with.

The numbers

Herzog finished his consultations on Thursday night. Times of Israel: “Herzog said representatives of factions totaling 67 lawmakers backed Eisenkot, while factions totaling 46 lawmakers recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.” The Joint List has 11 of the 67. Ra’am has 8. Al Jazeera called the 19 “a record.” Times of Israel again: the rest of Eisenkot’s support is “a 48-member, four-party Jewish-led bloc.” Netanyahu’s outgoing coalition has 53.

What this election was supposedly about

Times of Israel, October 29: “All four parties in the bloc made ending the ultra-Orthodox exemption from military service a central campaign issue.” Jerusalem Post, October 24: “Nearly all of the Zionist opposition parties have made their intention to increase the haredi draft a prominent part of their campaigns.” The Post also had the opposition’s own labels: “the ‘draft evasion bloc’ and the ‘bloc that serves.’” Israel Democracy Institute, September 9, Jewish respondents asked what mattered in choosing a party: “the party’s position regarding conscription” was in the top two for 27%. Judicial reform, 18%. IDI again, October 14: among Jews, “the highest average support is for passing an egalitarian Conscription Law requiring young Haredim to enlist in the IDF.”

Bennett, May 27, in a written statement: “In the next government under my leadership, there will be no compromises on draft issues. There will be no political deals at the expense of those serving in the army.” Bennett in January, on Netanyahu’s bill:

“A full draft-evasion law.” Bennett three weeks before the election:

Netanyahu has no government without the draft dodgers. Same tweet, vote Likud and you get 150 days of reserve duty a year.

Lapid, in May: “All the talk about ‘compromises with the Haredim’ is a political mistake and a moral error.” Lapid in March, on Netanyahu’s plan:

“To arrange for the Haredim to continue evading and pay them billions for it. We will not let it pass.”

Golan, in May: the Haredi parties “have disqualified themselves” and “will be outside” the next government.

Eisenkot in April: the government chooses “again and again” against strengthening the IDF in wartime, “surrendering to non-Zionist parties.”

And when the votes were counted, Eisenkot on October 31:

A majority of Israelis, “by a margin of more than half a million votes, voted against the October 7 government and the draft evasion.” That’s the mandate as he described it himself. Four days later the opposition leaders put out a joint statement with four principles. One of the four: “mandatory service for all.”

Liberman’s greatest hits

Nobody owned this issue like Liberman. In 2019 he refused to back a draft compromise and Netanyahu couldn’t form a government, and that is a big part of why we had five elections in three and a half years. In 2021 he told Ynet: “Even if the Messiah lands here tomorrow, we will not enter any government with the ultra-Orthodox.”

July 2025:

“Zionism will defeat draft evasion. In the next government, everyone enlists. Whoever doesn’t serve won’t get a shekel from the state.”

November 2025, after his bill went down: he posted the name of every MK who voted against it. The bill was literally called “No enlistment? No vote!”

May 2026:

“In the last government I raised soldiers’ pay by 50%. In the next government I’ll draft all the draft dodgers, 100%!”

Maariv, October 27, election morning, Liberman’s own op-ed: “Our principle is 100% for those who serve, 0% for draft dodgers.”

Friday

The November 6 post. Liberman lists three red lines. The Netanyahu era has to end. There can’t be another election. And the third:

My translation: “I strongly oppose the establishment of a government that would rely on the abstention of the Joint List and Ra’am. Yisrael Beytenu will vote against such a government.” Then: “On all other issues it is permissible and desirable to be flexible and compromise. This includes the enlistment law. It hurts me, and I know it hurts many others too.”

Times of Israel translated the first quote as “outside support.” The Hebrew word is הימנעות, which means abstention. Liberman told Ynet the same day that a minority government “will last much less time” and that the road from there to “the destruction of the Third Temple” would be short.

Channel 12’s Amit Segal reported on Thursday night that the talks with the Haredi parties would be based on Liberman’s 2018 bill. Arutz 7, on the 2018 bill: it “stipulates that financial sanctions against yeshivas would be imposed only after three years and does not include personal sanctions against yeshiva students who fail to enlist.” The Bismuth bill, per the Israel Democracy Institute’s reading of the October 2025 draft, cut yeshiva budgets and personal benefits after one year of missed targets. Bennett’s name for the Bismuth bill in January was “a full draft-evasion law.” Walla, Friday, Prof. Moshe Cohen-Eliya, on Liberman: “the art of betraying trust.”

Segal, Thursday:

The people who believed him

Yoaz Hendel’s party was called The Reservists. Jerusalem Post, October 9: Hendel and Zelekha “have said a universal conscription law must be passed before a government is formed.” Ynet, October 28: The Reservists at about 2.6%, under the threshold. Hendel, Friday:

“If you are ready to advance mass draft evasion for power, how are you different from Smotrich and Netanyahu?”

Dan Illouz, No. 10 on Liberman’s list: he will “fight against an exemption law even if it comes from the other side.” Hanania Ben Simon, formerly of the reservists’ group Kataf el Katef: “We did not fight with all our might against the draft-evasion law to get a draft-evasion law on steroids.” A bereaved mother, to Arutz 7: “100% for soldiers, 0% for draft evaders. That was Liberman’s campaign.”

UTJ’s Ya’akov Asher: “It’s a pleasure to discover the flexibility of all political actors on the enlistment issue.”

N12 reported on Friday that Bennett and Eisenkot did not respond to Liberman’s post. Israel Hayom on Bennett: “not a post, not a tweet, not a response, not a briefing.” MKs in the bloc told the same paper, anonymously, that “the draft issue came off the table at the start.” At the start. Before the first meeting with the Haredim.

It wasn’t just Liberman

I’d like to tell you this is one cynical man. It isn’t. Ynet reported on the opposition leaders’ meeting on November 3. Golan asked whether the decision not to work with the Arab parties was final. “Liberman replied ‘yes,’ while Eisenkot and Bennett nodded in agreement.” Bennett, per the same report, agrees with Liberman that a government can’t depend on Arab votes. Eisenkot has not said so in public. Ynet reported on October 28 that Eisenkot had not contacted the Arab parties, and quoted Tibi saying Eisenkot “himself had not contacted him.” Golan met Jabareen and Tibi on November 3. Golan is the only one of the four who has.

Tibi said the Joint List would back a minority government from outside, and asked only that it not be used as a safety net “only to bring it down a month, two months or three months later.” Jabareen: “We are not choosing between good and better, but between what we see as bad and even worse.” Jabareen to the Guardian: the Joint List is “not planning to be in the coalition.” Help us get rid of Netanyahu, we want no ministries, we won’t even be in the coalition.

Liberman’s post on Friday says he will vote against a government that relies on their abstention.

Whose frame this is

Netanyahu, June 18:

“Today everyone already knows: Eisenkot has no government without the Arab parties.” Netanyahu, October 19:

“A dangerous left-wing government of Liberman, Eisenkot, Yair Golan and the Arab parties.” Al Jazeera, November 5: Netanyahu “has also claimed repeatedly and without evidence that Arab parties committed fraud.” Likud, this week, on the opposition: “the disaster bloc.” Herzog, Thursday: “I condemn the coarseness and racist expressions that we have heard recently.”

Liberman, to Ynet, Friday: the 2021 change government “lasted a bit more than a year,” and after it “we got Netanyahu with 64 seats for four years.” Liberman was finance minister in that government. Ra’am was in it. Netanyahu, on X, during the campaign:

“Liberman, I knew you were on the left from the moment you formed a government with Mansour Abbas.” Liberman is now describing that government the same way.

What it means

I was a liberal Zionist for most of my life. I know the vocabulary. Political reality. What the public will accept. I used it.

The sequence this week, in order. Wednesday, Ra’am recommends Eisenkot. Thursday, the Joint List recommends Eisenkot. Thursday night, Channel 12 reports the bloc will negotiate with UTJ on the 2018 bill. Friday morning, Liberman confirms it and says the draft hurts but the Arab abstention is a red line. Friday, UTJ says it’s a pleasure. Friday, Bennett says nothing, Lapid says nothing, Eisenkot repeats “mandatory service for all” and says nothing about the Arab parties.

Last year I wrote that liberal Zionism can’t keep its liberal promises and its Zionist promises at the same time. I didn’t expect the proof to come from Liberman, and I didn’t expect it to take ten days.

Herzog is due to name a candidate on Sunday. The candidate gets 28 days plus a possible 14. I’ll be reading the Hebrew press for what else goes into the 2018 bill in that time.

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