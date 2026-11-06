The Grand Scheme

The Grand Scheme

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Former UK resident's avatar
Former UK resident
1h

Two wings of the same bird. So the elimination process continues in one way or another.

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Hand Signals 4 The Blind's avatar
Hand Signals 4 The Blind
2h

They love to brag in Israel that Arabs have their own parties and can vote in the Knesset but the Jewish ethno supremacist parties will not deal with Arab parties.

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