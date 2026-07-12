Lindsey Graham died Saturday night. His own family grieved him, but so did two others. Meghan McCain called him “the last of the Three Amigos” and noted his close association with her father. Donald Trump called him “like family,” despite intense criticism that Graham had launched at Trump earlier in his career.

That neither claim is strange, that a man could belong so completely to both John McCain and Donald Trump, two politicians who despised each other, one of whom banned the other from his funeral, tells you the most important thing about Lindsey Graham. He spent his whole life looking for a father, and unfortunately, he was not picky about who filled the role.

This is not the obituary he’d have wanted. The official version runs the way these things run: foreign-policy hawk, three-decade senator, Trump’s man in Washington, dead at 71 of a “brief and sudden illness” after one last trip to Kyiv. All true. But it misses the engine. After all, politicians are just human beings with power. They have the same complexes the rest of us do. But sometimes those complexes don’t stay private. Sometimes they get handed a Senate seat and a defense budget, and then they lead to fateful results: to wars, and to the rubble and the graves that wars leave behind.

The first father

Florence James Graham, known as F.J. in his community, ran a bar, a liquor store, and a pool hall called the Sanitary Café in Central, South Carolina. For much of Lindsey’s childhood the family lived in a single room behind it. Lindsey worked the bar alongside his father and the grill alongside his mother. Then, in the span of fifteen months, both were gone: his mother of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1976, his father of a heart attack in 1977. Graham was twenty-one. His sister Darline was thirteen. He became her legal guardian and, after joining the Air Force, adopted her outright so she could draw his benefits. His father was gone and now he was the daddy.

Sit with what that does to a person. At the age most people are still being parented, Graham became the parent. This happened abruptly, without warning, out of duty rather than choice. Darline would later describe her brother as “kind of like a brother, a father and a mother rolled into one.” He never married; in his memoir, he shrugged it off as a matter of timing: “the right girl was smart enough not to have time for me.” He never had children. The parent-shaped hole in his life was something he learned, at twenty-one, to fill by becoming the parent. You don’t have to buy the whole Freudian package to notice the shape. Just watch what he did for thirty years.

The line of succession

To understand what Donald Trump became to Lindsey Graham, you have to see what Graham was before he needed him. He was not, whatever the obituaries imply, a born follower. He arrived in the House in 1994 with the Gingrich Revolution, and within three years he was trying to destroy its leader. When a cabal of Republicans plotted to overthrow Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997, the plot was hatched in Graham’s own office, and Graham was named as one of its ringleaders. “The coup was in my office,” he admitted, “and I was one of the guys who thought Newt was being too cozy with Clinton and was very erratic.” He made his early name as a maverick — a backbencher who bucked his own leadership and liked to say that “being conservative and mean are not synonymous.” This is the same man who would one day weep with rage in defense of a Trump Supreme Court nominee and never again cross a Republican president. Hold on to that contrast; it’s the whole story.

He did have one genuine mentor in those years, and it tells you something that it was the most powerful father figure his state could offer. Strom Thurmond had run for president as a segregationist in 1948, filibustered the Civil Rights Act longer than any senator in history, and ruled South Carolina Republican politics for half a century. He campaigned for the young Graham in 1994, and Graham called himself “honored to have his support, guidance, and friendship.” In 2002, when Thurmond finally retired at 100, Graham won his Senate seat outright. He go to sit down, at last, in the chair of the state’s founding patriarch. The institutional father came first, and Graham inherited him the way a son inherits a house.

But the father who actually shaped him was John McCain — and note that Graham didn’t attach himself to a company man. He attached himself to “the maverick,” the most famous leadership-defier in the party, a fellow rebel. Two insurgents, and Graham the younger and more devoted of the pair. He called it, in his own words, a “political marriage.” McCain called him “like a younger brother to me.” For fifteen years Graham was his deputy, his echo, his shadow on every battlefield and Sunday show, and when McCain died in 2018 Graham eulogized him as “one of my dearest friends and mentor.”

Then the maverick became a lapdog. The man who helped plot a coup against his own Speaker in 1997 became, by 2019, physically incapable of crossing Donald Trump. That is the transformation the eulogies keep gliding past. Graham didn’t spend his life as a follower. He spent his youth killing father figures and his old age worshipping one, and the hinge between the two was a funeral. When the mentor who let him be a rebel died, Graham stopped being a rebel. He found a new father and the new one demanded a son who kneels.

The tell

Here is the detail I can’t get past. Graham used to recall, almost fondly, that Trump “beat me like a dog” in the 2016 primary. Yet Lindsey kept coming back, tail wagging, for a decade. A man who stays devoted to the alpha who humiliated him is not calculating. He is attached.

The defenders, and Graham was his own best defender, will tell you this was simple careerism. He said so himself, to Mark Leibovich, and it’s the honest objection to everything I’ve written here. Asked why he’d bent the knee, Graham kept circling one word like a mantra: relevance. “If you know anything about me,” he said, “it’d be odd not to do this. This is to try to be relevant.” Access to the president, a fourth term in a state Trump owned. That’s not a wounded son seeking a father, that’s a politician doing politics.

Except listen to how he finished the thought. “‘Relevance,’” he told Leibovich, “returning to the word as if it were a mantra. ‘That was John McCain’s word.’” He couldn’t even explain his devotion to Trump without reaching back to McCain to authorize it. The dead father blessing the new one. That is not the language of a cold operator maximizing leverage. That is a man who needed permission, and went looking for it in the grave.

And the careerism theory has a hole you could drive a motorcade through: plenty of Republican senators made their peace with Trump. They voted the agenda, swallowed their objections, and went home. What distinguished Graham was never the compliance. It was the devotion, the golf, the tears at Kavanaugh, the physical need to be at the man’s side. Ted Cruz capitulated. Graham fell in love. You don’t explain the difference with a spreadsheet. You explain it with a boy behind a bar in Central, South Carolina, who buried his father at twenty-one and spent the next fifty years refusing to be an orphan.

The fateful part

Here is why any of this matters beyond the sad interior life of one lonely man. Graham did not attach himself to a florist. He attached himself to John McCain — a downed fighter pilot, a prisoner of war who’d been tortured for years, the single most credible hawk in America. And a boy who has spent his life trying to earn a father’s approval will always try to beat that father at the very thing he is loved for. McCain was brave in war; Graham would be tireless for it. As one of the “three amigos,” he pushed the 2007 troop surge in Iraq. A war he had voted for in 2002 and then defended more loudly than almost anyone, even pulling reserve stints there to argue the case in person. He championed the Libya intervention that left behind a failed state and an open-air arms market. He wanted regime change in Syria, preemptive strikes on Iran as far back as 2010, and when war with Iran finally came he greeted it by musing that America would “make a tonne of money.” The interventionism either began with McCain or was amplified by him, and Graham carried it long after McCain was in the ground, because being McCain’s kind of man was the entire point.

And then, at the end, it curdled into something darker. In 2024, defending Israel’s war in Gaza, Graham reached past argument and into atrocity: “Why was it OK for America to drop two nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end their existential threat war? … So, Israel, do whatever you have to do to survive as a Jewish state. Whatever you have to do.” His critics called it a call for genocide; the world’s leading anti-nuclear campaigners said such rhetoric “shouldn’t be normalized.” Whatever you choose to call it, notice its shape. The same man, once again reaching for the biggest weapon in human history to prove he would go further than anyone else for the side he had chosen. That is what an unexamined need to belong looks like once you arm it. The daddy issues of one motherless, fatherless boy from Central, South Carolina did not stay a private sorrow. They came with a body count.

The last father

There was one father he professed but never really served: Ronald Reagan, whose “peace through strength” Graham echoed in the name of his own PAC and whose brand of muscular internationalism he claimed as his creed. But Reagan was an idea, not a man in the room, and Graham dropped the idea the moment a living alpha walked in. That’s the quiet tragedy underneath the loud one. He was a Reaganite who abandoned Reaganism for a man who mocked it, because the doctrine could never call him son.

Two families mourn Lindsey Graham today, and both are right to. He was, by every account, warm, funny, loyal to a fault. But loyal to whom was always the question, and the answer kept changing, because the loyalty was never really the point. The point was to belong to someone. He defied Gingrich, inherited Thurmond, worshipped McCain, and finally knelt to Trump. It was a slow drift from rebel to supplicant, each turn arranged around the strongest man in the room, and each one called conviction.

He was looking for his father the entire time. He never stopped. And the cruelest thing you can say about the last one he chose is that Donald Trump, who beat him like a dog and kept him anyway, was probably the closest Lindsey Graham ever came to finding him. I hope wherever Graham is now, he finds the father he always looked for. Lord knows, he needs the moral guidance.