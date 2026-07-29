The Grand Scheme

The Grand Scheme

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erik Vynckier's avatar
Erik Vynckier
4d

Trump is Israel’s bitch as before.

Reply
Share
15 replies
Erik Vynckier's avatar
Erik Vynckier
4d

Trump is bombing Iran for Israel.

No other reason for this meeting.

Mission accomplished.

Reply
Share
10 replies
261 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Shaiel Ben-Ephraim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture