The Grand Scheme

The Grand Scheme

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Semi-coherent's avatar
Semi-coherent
7d

Is this some Nigerian prince shit? Your last post had a blatant typo in the first sentence ("settlers walked"), and this one repeats a sentence fragment in the bolded summary.

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