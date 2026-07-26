In our current geopolitical situation, there are no rules. Might makes right. Deals are canceled arbitrarily, tariffs levied unfairly, elections cancelled brazenly and genocidal wars allowed to continue unabated. Tariffs levied unfairly, elections canceled brazenly. Here are the reports from the lawless world this week.

Middle East

The Trump administration’s Middle East policy proved particularly messy this week. Which is saying something. Seemingly against decades of non-proliferation policy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman signed a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement on Wednesday, along with a separate agreement on nuclear safeguards. The deal, known as a 123 agreement, gives American companies priority to supply reactors and fuel for the Saudi nuclear program. The White House has not released the text.

This outraged the Israeli government, which has long worked to ensure it remains the only nuclear-armed state in the region. Israel had at least expected that if the Saudis got a program, normalization would be the price.

Then Trump blew up his own deal. A day after the signing he wrote that the agreement is “totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords,” and that there would be no enrichment of nuclear material. Neither the Energy Department nor the Saudi government had mentioned any Israel condition when the deal was announced. Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump is “always the final dealmaker” and that the agreement is off unless the Saudis normalize. She also admitted he had not spoken to Saudi leadership before posting, and had not called Mohammed bin Salman in the hours since. The Saudi energy ministry declined to comment when CNBC reached it.

That is a non-starter and everyone involved knows it. MBS has said plainly he will not normalize without a clear pathway to a Palestinian state. Netanyahu, who welcomed Trump’s condition within hours, rejects Palestinian statehood as untenable for Israeli security. The deal now rests on two positions that cannot both be true. Steven Cook of the Council on Foreign Relations asked the obvious question: does a social media post supersede a signed diplomatic agreement?

Dan Shapiro, who worked on Middle East regional integration under Biden, said the administration appears to have given the nuclear cooperation away without getting normalization for it. The plan had originally run the other way, Shapiro told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, with the civil nuclear agreement offered as part of a package that included Saudi recognition of Israel. Reuters reported earlier this year that Trump had dropped the normalization requirement from the nuclear talks entirely. He gave away the leverage, signed the deal, and is now trying to claw the leverage back by decree.

There is a reading in which this is deliberate. Robert Einhorn, the former State Department non-proliferation official, suggested Trump probably knows he will not get Saudi normalization, and may intend to drop the condition later in exchange for something else, on enrichment or verification. Einhorn also said Trump appears to have surprised not only the Saudis but his own senior advisers.

Watch the enrichment question, because Trump’s public terms do not match the reporting on what was signed. He says there will be no enrichment. The Hill reports the agreement commits both countries to a two-year joint study on whether enrichment is necessary. Arab press, citing sources, says the deal leaves open a Saudi enrichment facility after those technical studies. Non-proliferation specialists have also noted that the IAEA Additional Protocol, which permits surprise inspections, is absent from the agreement.

Congress has 90 days to review it. Lawmakers who want to stop it would need a two-thirds majority to override a veto, which they do not have. I believe it is dead in the water for now, though not for the reason Israel wanted.

Europe

Ukraine has been enjoying a period of tremendous military success, especially in its ability to strike deep inside Russia and its use of drones on the front line. It was therefore disturbing when Zelensky removed Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister on July 15, six months into the job. It was Fedorov, 35, who had built the drone program credited with much of that success. Zelensky told journalists in Kyiv that he had wanted unity between Fedorov and the commander-in-chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and that the two men never got there. “I do not absolve myself of responsibility,” he said.

The firing went badly. Protesters came out in Kyiv and, over the next few days, in at least sixteen other cities, carrying signs that said bring Fedorov back and fire Syrskyi instead. After six days, Zelensky reversed himself and fired Syrskyi on July 21, the man he had sided with a week earlier. There is no doubt this damaged Zelensky’s standing.

Even United24, a pro-government media organization, paused publication to take part in the protests. The deputy commander of the air force resigned. One member of Zelensky’s own party told CBS News that “100% we will not accept” Fedorov’s replacement.

Zelensky named Mykhailo Drapatyi, 43, as the new commander-in-chief, and Fedorov backed the appointment, calling it a voice for change that could not go unheard. Zelensky then offered Fedorov a senior position in the government. Fedorov turned it down. Syrskyi, who is 60, trained in the Soviet Union before Ukraine’s independence and had argued for a manpower-heavy approach against Fedorov’s push for drones and battlefield technology.

The only reason Zelensky relented and fired Syrskyi is public pressure. He had allowed the old fox to use his political connections to keep his position and eliminate a rival better suited to the contemporary battlefield. This fits a pattern of questionable decisions. In May he named an elite Special Operations Forces unit after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, the WWII-era UPA, whose fighters killed tens of thousands of Poles in Volhynia and Galicia and took part in the murder of Jews. Poland calls it genocide. President Nawrocki moved to strip Zelensky of Poland’s highest honor, and on July 8 the European Parliament formally criticized the decision as an unnecessary and unprovoked escalation.

This week he sat down with Laura Loomer, the far-right activist who spent years amplifying Russian propaganda, calling Ukraine full of “Nazi apologists” and accusing Zelensky of faking his Jewish faith. To be fair, the interview worked in Kyiv’s favor. Loomer reversed herself, apologized for spreading falsehoods, praised Ukraine’s drone tactics, and Trump posted “Very good!!!” Zelensky’s office thanked her. His spokesman also said no Ukrainian institution arranged the visit and that they learned she was in the country from social media. I still think it is a mistake to launder someone with her record for a news cycle’s worth of goodwill. When someone is in power too long, they start making these trades.

Latin America

Speaking of being in power too long. Daniel Ortega told thousands of state employees on July 20 that Nicaragua would stop holding elections. “There will never be elections here again so that they can try to seize the government, to seize power,” he said at a ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Sandinista revolution. He said he would work with the National Assembly on laws that build “a wall, a barrier” against coup plotters and traitors. It was his first public appearance in more than two months.

Ortega has held power since 2007 and named his wife, Rosario Murillo, co-president last year. He barred the main opposition coalition from the 2016 election and jailed opposition candidates before the 2021 vote, which the State Department called illegitimate. General elections had been scheduled for November 2027.

Félix Maradiaga, an opposition activist who stood against Ortega in the 2021 election, said Ortega had buried Nicaraguan democracy a long time ago. Ortega gave few details, and did not say whether elections will be cancelled outright or whether only the opposition will be kept out of them.

We have watched a long trend of democracy being hollowed out while the voting continues. Ortega has taken the next step and cancelled the voting. The reaction matters more than the announcement. If he gets away with this cleanly, others will notice how little it cost him.

Africa

Good news for a change. The RSF appeared to be setting up a repeat of El-Fasher at El-Obeid, another siege of another city. Then Mutawakil Ali Wakeel, a spokesman for Sudan’s Joint Force, confirmed on Saturday that the army and allied militias had taken the city of Bara along with Um Sayala, Jabrat Al-Sheikh and Um Qurfa in North Kordofan. Military officials said 73 armed RSF vehicles were destroyed in the fighting and others seized. Minni Arko Minawi, the Darfur governor who oversees the Joint Force, wrote on Facebook that the operations broke the RSF defensive lines, and called Saturday’s gains the beginning of a new phase rather than the end of the battle.

Minawi is right to hedge. The army had taken Bara once before, in March. An army official told AFP at the time that entering the city was a major turning point for El-Obeid and for all of North Kordofan. The army held Bara about ten days and lost it again.

A medical source at Dilling Hospital told AFP that 28 people were killed and 60 injured in a single day of artillery fire and drone strikes on that South Kordofan city in March, among them children and women. UNICEF counted at least 330 children killed or injured across Sudan in the first six months of 2026. Hundreds of thousands of people across Kordofan are close to starvation.

The Sudanese army are no angels, and I am not going to pretend otherwise. But at El-Fasher we saw what happens when the RSF takes a besieged city. Until the international community does something more useful than issuing statements, the army is what stands between the people of Kordofan and a repeat of it.

Asia

If the global economy thought it had avoided a crisis when the MOU was signed between Iran and the US, it has been disabused of that illusion.

Diplomats at the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila, on July 22 voiced serious concern over the Iran war and the energy crisis it has set off, and discussed a regional oil-sharing mechanism meant to prevent fuel spikes and manufacturing shutdowns across Southeast Asia.

Crude has pushed past $100 a barrel. US officials reported this week that China has cut its purchases of Iranian oil by 40 percent to reduce its exposure in the Strait of Hormuz.

The economies represented at that meeting bring most of their oil through the strait. None of them is a party to the war between the United States and Iran, and all of them are absorbing serious economic damage from it. Governments across the region are now planning emergency measures, and there is no end in sight to this ridiculous war.

North America

Free and open trade has been considered a force for cooperation and peace by a long line of thinkers going back to Adam Smith. If that is right, we took another step toward instability this week.

Trump signed three proclamations on July 20 putting 50 percent tariffs on a list of Canadian goods that runs from wine and dairy to cement and hockey sticks. The tariffs take effect on August 19.

Jamieson Greer, the US trade representative, said Trump had taken decisive action to hold Canada accountable for its retaliation and discrimination. A senior administration official told reporters on a conference call that these are defensive measures rather than a trade war with Canada. The White House said Canada had taken US alcohol off its shelves, given better market access to European dairy, and capped US vehicle exports.

The proclamations were issued under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, the first modern use of that provision, and they apply to Canadian goods whether or not those goods qualify for duty-free treatment under the USMCA. More than 400 tariff codes are covered. Energy, potash, fish and critical minerals are exempt. I suspect reaching for an obscure 1930 statute is an attempt to find firmer legal ground than his earlier tariff authorities have had in court.

Mark Carney called the tariffs the latest in a series of unilateral US trade actions and said they violate the trilateral agreement directly. Carney said Canada has put forward detailed proposals to resolve the dispute and modernize the pact.