I’ve been arguing since the ceasefire that Hormuz exchanges were bargaining by other means, and not all-out war. I still think so. The escalations are increasingly desperate attempts to change the rules of the game.

Don’t get me wrong. The bombing is severe. The US has hit 95 locations in twelve Iranian cities over about ten days. Iran has hit back hard, and not only in the Gulf. A strike on the Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan killed three American soldiers, and close to a hundred have been injured since July 7. Trump threatened that “every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over.” But that doesn’t seem to be what they are doing. The escalation from the US, hitting targets like desalination plants and bridges, started before the soldiers were killed.

But the thing is, not only is there a deal on the table, but also the US and Iran are actively considering it and trying to get it to work. Four mediators, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, and Oman, handed both capitals a ten-day ceasefire proposal. Iran was being bombed while it received it and answered anyway. This is just how the Middle East works. On the American side, Axios says Washington is “exploring the proposal” and “simultaneously preparing for the talks to fail,” and preparing to fail means fighters and tankers moving into the region.

To be sure, these talks are going to fail. But that is because there is no meeting point between the positions currently. Especially on nuclear issues and the freezing of funds. The strait is probably manageable but that is not enough. So expect more bombing and more talking. There is really no difference anyway.

Everyone Is on a Leash

More evidence that this is not an all-out war is how Trump is restraining Israel and how Iran is not bombing Israel directly.

Start with Israel, which is the surprising case. Two Israeli sources told CNN that the Trump administration does not want Israel joining the current strikes on Iran. Israel had no hand in the June MOU and its officials are bitterly against a deal that left Iran’s nuclear and missile programs standing. Netanyahu is signaling he is ready to go a third time, and his ambassador says Israel would “fly alongside” US aircraft if asked. But it has not been asked, and that is the point. As one former official put it, if Trump demanded that Netanyahu join it would be hard to see him refusing, but right now there is no passion for it, which leaves Washington restraining its own ally to protect a bargain that ally never wanted, leverage running in a direction the cartoon version of this war cannot explain.

Hamas changed leaders in the middle of all this. On July 20 the group named Khalil al-Hayya its overall leader, replacing Sinwar. Al-Hayya is the exiled Gaza chief and was the chief negotiator, and Israel already tried to kill him once, in the Doha strike last year. Reuters ran analysis saying his promotion means a harder line on disarmament. Hugh Lovatt at the ECFR is not so sure. He calls al-Hayya “very much the continuity candidate” and says the labels “hardline” and “close to Iran” both need heavy caveats. There was also a governance move a few days earlier. Hamas dissolved its Gaza government, handed day-to-day administration to a UN-backed technocratic committee, and said it will not hand over a single weapon until a Palestinian authority exists to hand them to. Israel called that “spin” and “stalling.” Maybe. But Hezbollah did the same thing in Lebanon and the militias did it in Iraq, concede on governance, keep the guns, tie disarmament to a condition the other side controls.

The Houthis answered to nobody this week. They declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, which puts some 2.5 million barrels a day at risk and has cut Bab al-Mandeb loadings by more than a third. Tehran gains nothing from a second front against a Gulf state in the middle of a negotiation. So either Tehran ordered it anyway or Tehran could not stop it, and I think it could not stop it. More on why below.

The Strait Is Still the Whole Game

Read the ceasefire terms and the last month makes more sense. Take the war out of it and this is still an argument about who gets to charge for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal reopens both lanes, the southern route through Omani water free of Iranian attack, the northern route through Iranian water free of the US blockade, and gives the two sides ten days to negotiate the permanent arrangement. The mechanism is the one I flagged three weeks ago. Iran gets “reasonable service fees” for maritime security and environmental protection, the way the coastal states on the Strait of Malacca charge for services instead of levying a toll. There is a second version that puts the money in a joint fund run with the International Maritime Organization. There is even talk of a “middle corridor,” a lane threaded between Omani and Iranian water where nobody shoots.

This is the Oman fee fight from the June 30 issue. It has just moved into a war. Vance said no tolls. Ghalibaf said Iran would never surrender its rights in the strait. Now the drafts describe a fee that nobody is willing to call a toll, which is the same ambiguity the original text left open, and the last month of shooting has been an attempt to settle it by force. Meanwhile very little is actually moving through the strait. Lloyd’s List counted transits down 66 percent in a week. Tankers are running dark. CENTCOM has Iran’s ports blockaded, and the IRGC says nothing moves without its permission, so in practice the strait is closed twice, once by each side.

The Vacuum Behind It All

The question I raised on July 15, whether there is a coherent Iran to bargain with, got stranger this week. An Israeli security source told the Saudi channel Al Hadath that Mojtaba Khamenei left the country. Mojtaba was named supreme leader in March and has not been seen in public since the February strike that killed his father, and according to this source the statements published in his name are actually written by IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi and a group of officers who are running the war.

Honestly, I doubt this is true. This is an Israeli source talking to a Saudi channel, and both governments benefit from making Tehran look hollow. And yet nothing in the claim contradicts what can be checked, and Iran’s own press has started calling Mojtaba the “Phantom of Tehran,” which is not a nickname you give a functioning head of state.

Whether the story is true matters less than the problem it points to. The mediators are handing a ceasefire proposal to something called “Iran.” Somebody has to read that proposal, and somebody has to be able to enforce it afterward. But who is making the decisions? Someone has the final say, but they are unlikely to have a mandate to make dramatic decisions. That means muddling through will be the order of the day.