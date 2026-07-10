The Israeli press feels threatened by the monster it has helped create. This week the war on the press turned physical. A masked man threw two concrete blocks through the glass doors of Haaretz’s Tel Aviv headquarters on Tuesday night, days after another masked man smashed the entrance of Channel 12’s studios. In the same days, the prime minister was pressuring the Shin Bet to open a criminal investigation into Channel 12 over its reporting, his cabinet voted to ignore a Supreme Court ruling on the media regulator, and the US and Iran resumed bombing each other while Washington sidelined Israel.

The glass doors

On Tuesday night, July 7, a masked assailant threw two concrete blocks at the entrance of Haaretz’s Tel Aviv headquarters, shattered the glass door, and fled. The paper filed a police complaint and said it would harden security around its offices. It was the second such attack in days. The Sunday before, a masked individual smashed the glass entrance of Channel 12’s Tel Aviv studios with a stone. The Committee to Protect Journalists called for an investigation and said the attacks appeared designed to intimidate journalists and media organizations.

The two targets are telling. Haaretz is the paper that reports the war others will not. Channel 12 is the most-watched mainstream network, and the one the prime minister has spent the week trying to put under criminal investigation. Someone decided both were enemies worth attacking with concrete. The coverage in the two outlets was restrained, a police complaint, a security review, no overheated language. That restraint sits against a backdrop where senior figures in the governing coalition have spent two years describing exactly these outlets as traitors, leftist cartels, and a fifth column. Nobody in the coalition ordered a man to throw a block through a door. But the coalition has spent two years teaching the country that these buildings house the enemy.

After years of building consensus for war crimes the Israeli media is starting to pay the price.

The prime minister versus Channel 12

The physical attacks landed in the middle of a political one. For weeks Netanyahu has been demanding that Shin Bet chief David Zini open a criminal investigation into Channel 12, over how the network appeared to know the timing of the February strike that opened the Iran war. The claim originated with Yaakov Bardugo, a Channel 14 commentator and close Netanyahu associate, who alleged that Channel 12 was suspiciously ready to broadcast, anchor Yonit Levi and commentators “in full makeup” minutes after the first strikes. Netanyahu called it a “criminal leak” that endangered the operation.

Zini did not want the case. According to the reporting, he told ministers in a security cabinet meeting that some 4,500 people knew the timing, that there was no lead, and that investigating journalists requires the attorney general’s approval. Transportation Minister Miri Regev pressed him on why the Shin Bet was not investigating. A source called the exchange a “cross-examination” of the security chief by the ministers, conducted while Netanyahu had stepped out of the room. Under that pressure, Zini reversed course and asked the Justice Ministry to seek Attorney General Baharav-Miara’s approval for a probe, an approval he had said days earlier he did not expect to get. Bardugo, for his part, admitted on the radio that he had personally met Zini in his office to push for the investigation.

The coverage divided exactly as you would expect. Channel 14, through Bardugo, ran the leak as a genuine security scandal and cast Channel 12 as compromised by anti-government leakers in the defense establishment. Channel 12 defended its reporting as journalism that abided by military censorship, and framed the probe as an attempt to punish the messenger and distract from the government’s failures in the Gulf. Haaretz put it in the frame it has used all year: a prime minister weaponizing the security service against the free press. The sequence is what matters. A pundit close to Netanyahu lobbies the Shin Bet chief in person, the chief resists, the cabinet corners him, and he folds. When the security service can be talked into investigating a newsroom by the prime minister’s television allies, the leak itself almost stops mattering. The precedent is that the state’s intelligence apparatus can be pointed at a critical broadcaster by the ruling party.

Worth noting for fairness: reservists separately petitioned the police to investigate Channel 14 itself, alleging it routinely airs classified material in violation of censorship rules. The government that wants Channel 12 investigated has shown no interest in that complaint.

The court says one thing, the cabinet says another

While the Shin Bet was being pressured, the cabinet went at the courts. It voted, reportedly unanimously, to reject a Supreme Court ruling on the composition of the Second Authority for Television and Radio, the body that regulates commercial broadcasting. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi declared that any future decisions by the regulator are now “worthless.” Lapid called the move the most serious constitutional crisis in Israel’s history and the government “criminal.” Justice Minister Levin, separately, called for ignoring the High Court ruling that had invalidated the state comptroller election. Eisenkot called Levin “the enemy of Israeli democracy.”