The Knesset dissolved overnight Friday, sending Israel to elections on October 27. It went out the way it governed. In a final marathon session the coalition rammed through the whole package it had been assembling for weeks: the law letting the government override the attorney general, the law handing it control of the television market, and the freeze on arrests of Haredi draft-dodgers. Then it voted itself out of existence and went to the country. The same coalition that spent the week being called a constitutional threat by half the press is now asking voters to renew it, while trailing in nearly every poll. The Hebrew outlets narrated that last night in two irreconcilable ways, a triumph or a heist, and that split is the opening argument of the campaign.

The last night

The 25th Knesset is the first in 38 years to serve a full four-year term, and the first government in 53 years to complete its days. The coalition made that the headline. Coalition whip Ofir Katz: “Against everything they said, this Knesset completed its days. Something that has not happened in over 40 years. We passed nine budgets, hundreds of good laws for the citizens of Israel.” Speaker Amir Ohana closed the session on a note of unity, hoping the members would remember they are “not enemies but partners, even if political rivals, part of one people and one country.”

The opposition and the legal press told the story of what passed in those final hours. Three laws, all of which the legal establishment had warned against, all rushed to final readings in the last window before the house dissolved.

The attorney-general split. The coalition passed the law dividing the attorney general’s role into two, an adviser and a separate chief prosecutor, with disputes between them settled by the justice minister, and the adviser now appointed by the government on the prime minister’s recommendation. Paired with a measure passed days earlier letting the government reject the attorney general’s binding legal rulings, it is the change the protest movement spent two years fighting to prevent. Eisenkot called it a law that “sets a dangerous precedent in which the government places itself above the law.” Even neutral wire coverage described it plainly as a major weakening of the judicial role.

Karhi’s media law. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s broadcasting law passed too, and its terms are the ones this column has tracked all along: it allows new news channels with almost no regulation, abolishes the built-in separation between channel owners and their news companies, and drops the requirement that broadcasters invest in Israeli productions. A government-run app will carry all news channels free. On the way out the door, the government took a large step toward control of the market it had spent the week accusing of treason.