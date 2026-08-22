Just as Hamas has agreed to disarm, the Israeli press has been playing up the new threats coming from the organization. On Thursday morning, arguably the two most senior military correspondents in the country, with deep ties in the IDF, published warnings on this. Ron Ben-Yishai of Ynet did it from a new IDF outpost on Ali Muntar hill, standing over what was Shuja’iyya before Israel destroyed every inch of it. Meanwhile, Amos Harel was in the Strip and in the Gaza envelope villages. When you have the same story on the same day with rare access, you know there is a reason.

That sort of access is granted. It is not requested. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit decides who is allowed to see what and when. This may as well have been written by the IDF itself and that is a very alarming fact, considering what these articles said.

In this week’s Israeli media overview, we look at how this story was handled and how the other story, the one on Hamas being willing to disarm, was handled. The difference tells you everything.

Channel 12: the document appears

It started in late April when Channel 12 reported that the IDF was concerned that Hamas was rearming and had recruited new fighters. As is often the case, there was no attempt by the channel to verify. Instead, they ran the document as all there is to the story. The trouble is that when an assessment is written by the IDF, leaked by the IDF and framed by the IDF, it is not really a new story. But that is how it was framed at the time.

Channel 13: the numbers arrive

The case continued to build. The following month Channel 13, another mainstream outlet, gave the report its details. They reported that Hamas was creating hundreds of explosives and anti-tank missiles a month. They also reported that there were now 27,000 members of the Qassam Brigades. Those numbers have never been verified, yet they have been spotted in think tank reports everywhere. Indeed, the IDF never confirmed it either.

Kan: the army asks for its war back

A month later, a report ran in Kan, the public broadcaster. This was the most revealing one of all: senior officers in the Intelligence Directorate and Southern Command warned the Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, that Hamas was not only increasing recruitment but also rebuilding its tunnel network and creating a drone force. One officer’s framing, as it was relayed to the press, was blunt: “Hamas is strong on the ground.” The report was conveyed to the Trump administration with the request to start fighting again.