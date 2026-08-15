Israeli media couldn’t avoid Qusra. Watching how it was covered tells you exactly where the line runs between what Israeli liberalism can see and what it cannot afford to.

It was probably because it developed so slowly, and because it was so clear that the IDF was doing nothing about it, but the siege of Qusra broke through internationally as few other stories on settler violence ever do. Fifteen people sealed into three houses in the Ras al-Ain area west of the village, water and power cut, tents pitched in their yards, for five days. In Israel there is a long aversion to dealing with stories like this — the ones that make the country look bad and expose the depth of the apartheid regime in the West Bank to the world. But there was no getting around this one.

It is worth noting that for many on the Zionist left, differentiating themselves from what they consider the violent fringe of the settler movement is part of their identity. Most support settlements; some come out against “illegal outposts” or “settler terrorism” as phenomena they oppose. That is one way they continue to believe they are still liberal, despite not only supporting but often participating in a genocide.

That is why the coverage of this matter is so interesting. It sits on the seam, a place where Zionists differentiate their streams and act out their identity. What they all have in common, aside from the Haaretz and +972 critical types, is that none of them wanted to deal with this. They were forced to by the reaction of the external world and criticism that even came from a quarter as sympathetic as Mike Huckabee.