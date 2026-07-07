The United States invaded Venezuela and grabbed its president for the oil. It struck Iran for regime change. It is blowing up boats in the Caribbean and calling it a drug war. Israel is refusing to let Hamas stop governing Gaza. Three juntas walked out of the war-crimes court, following a permission slip Washington wrote by sanctioning the judges. It was another week of global chaos.

Venezuela, Six Months On

Six months ago the United States invaded Venezuela, seized President Nicolás Maduro in a predawn raid, and flew him to a jail cell in New York. Trump said at the time that the United States would “run” Venezuela until a transition. It is worth asking what has become of that country since, because very little attention has been paid to it.

The raid was the largest US regime-change operation since the 1989 invasion of Panama. Roughly 150 aircraft flew from twenty bases to cover the special forces who reached Maduro’s compound in Caracas by helicopter. A Venezuelan official put the dead at around eighty, most of them members of the presidential guard. Maduro and his wife were captured, flown to a US aircraft carrier, and then to a Manhattan courtroom.

Trump was unusually direct about the reason. He announced that US oil companies would go into Venezuela, spend billions, and make money there. He demanded the return of assets that Venezuela nationalized from US corporations in 2007. Weeks before the raid, the opposition leader María Corina Machado had promised, at a Miami business meeting Trump attended, to open the country’s oil and gas reserves. Maduro had said for months that the US was after the oil, and on this point his account and Washington’s own statements line up.

What has happened since the capture is close to nothing. The US removed the man at the top and had no apparent plan for the 28 million people beneath him. Maduro’s own vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, now runs the government in his name and continues to call him the country’s only president. There was never a ground force assembled to govern, only the air and naval power that can topple a government without being able to replace it. Half a year later there is no democratic transition and no reconstruction, only a US carrier group offshore and a standing threat of a “second wave.”

Maduro was not a good man, and the argument here does not depend on pretending otherwise. He rigged elections, jailed opponents, and drove his country into ruin, and many Venezuelans were glad to see him gone. But a regime change that removes an unpopular authoritarian is the easiest kind to justify, which is part of why it is a useful precedent to establish. Setting Maduro aside, the operation asserts that the United States may cross a border, kill dozens of people, seize a sitting head of state, and take control of the oil whenever it designates a leader a narco-trafficker. That claim of authority outlasts the particular man in the cell.

A government that invades to build a democracy tends to stay and build it. A government that invades for oil takes the leader, opens the reserves, and loses interest in the population. Venezuela’s six months of silence suggest which of those this was. The clearest thing to watch now is the threatened second wave, which is likely to arrive if the oil does not begin to flow, under some other name.

The Gulf Strikes Are Bargaining

The US-Iran framework appeared to be collapsing this week. It is not. The strikes around the Strait of Hormuz are a form of coercive bargaining inside a negotiation that is still going on.

An Iranian drone hit a Singapore-flagged cargo ship on June 25. The US struck Iranian missile sites on Friday, Iran hit a second ship on Saturday, the US struck again, and Iran fired at US positions in Kuwait and Bahrain, where nothing significant landed. Trump posted that Iran would “no longer exist.” That looks like the war resuming, but the sequence suggests otherwise. Both sides signed a memorandum on June 17 and never stopped talking, and talks are scheduled in Doha on Tuesday. Governments do not schedule summits in the middle of wars. They schedule them in the middle of negotiations.

The dispute is over the text of the memorandum rather than territory. It says Iran will make “arrangements using its best efforts” for safe passage through the strait. Tehran reads that as recognition of its sole authority over the waterway; Washington reads it as a guarantee of open international navigation. The ships being hit are the ones traveling outside Iran’s specified lane. The two governments also set up a deconfliction channel during the earlier Bürgenstock talks, meant to prevent exactly these clashes, which is not the behavior of parties who intend to stop talking.

This bargaining is only possible because both governments survived the earlier phase. In the spring, the US and Israel struck Iran for regime change and killed its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, the same approach used in Venezuela. The difference is that Iran retained a functioning state to negotiate with and Venezuela did not. That difference is also a warning against reading the current moment as calm. An Iran negotiating while under attack is not a stable one, and this kind of bargaining works until the point at which someone misjudges it. The risk is not carried in Washington or Tehran. Israel and Lebanon signed a framework on Friday that requires no full Israeli withdrawal; Israeli troops then killed a 21-year-old Israeli commander in southern Lebanon, and Israel struck back. The negotiators in Doha are insulated from all of this. The people in southern Lebanon are not.

The most likely outcome on Tuesday is a deal rather than a breakdown, and that is the reasonable read of the evidence. It depends entirely on the deconfliction channel holding. Coercive bargaining of this kind usually succeeds, and occasionally produces the war that neither side intended.

Why Israel Will Not Let Hamas Step Down

On Monday, Hamas announced that it had dissolved the government it had run in Gaza for nearly twenty years and would hand day-to-day administration to a committee of Palestinian technocrats. Israel’s foreign minister called the move a trick. Hamas offered to stop governing, and Israel declined the offer. The reason is visible in Israel’s conduct over the past decade.

A technocratic committee, internationally backed and containing no Hamas members, has been waiting in Cairo for months to enter Gaza, and Israel has blocked it from doing so. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s stated objection is that Hamas keeps its weapons, which is accurate. But Israel is not offering to admit the committee once Hamas disarms. It is using the disarmament question as the reason to keep the committee out.

This pattern is long-standing, and most of the evidence for it comes from Israeli officials. Netanyahu spent years keeping Hamas viable, on the logic that a strong Hamas in Gaza and a weak Palestinian Authority in the West Bank keep the Palestinians divided, and a divided people cannot press convincingly for a state. His finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said in 2015 that the Authority was a burden and Hamas an asset. From 2018 until October 2023, Netanyahu approved the delivery of Qatari cash through Israeli crossings into Hamas’s hands, over the objections of his own security chiefs. Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has said that Israel worked for fifteen years to weaken the Authority and strengthen Hamas, and that when Gaza neared collapse, Netanyahu kept it afloat.

That strategy produced the October 7 attack, and it survived it. Across a war that has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, Netanyahu has refused the two steps that would actually end Hamas as a governing power: a ceasefire that holds, and a credible Palestinian body to fill the vacuum. He rejects the Authority and blocks the committee, because a day-after plan requires Palestinian governance, and Palestinian governance reopens the question of statehood he has spent his career trying to close.

The Israeli position is not baseless. Hamas keeping its weapons is a genuine problem, and a technocratic committee operating with Hamas gunmen behind it could govern in name while Hamas governs in fact. But a government that wanted Hamas gone would build up the alternative rather than starve it for a decade and then point to its absence.

Israel does not appear to need Hamas defeated so much as it needs Hamas present: weak enough to manage, useful enough to justify the war, durable enough to keep Palestinian statehood off the agenda. The test is near. If the technocrats are still stranded in Cairo a month from now, the party keeping the border closed will have answered the question of who actually wanted Hamas gone.

Colombia’s Coming Drug War

Colombia has elected a president who promises to bomb his way to peace, and the approach will fail, because its target is a market rather than an army. Abelardo de la Espriella won the June 21 runoff by about 251,000 votes, without a majority; nearly half the country voted against him. He has given every armed group a month to surrender, and has promised to bomb their camps, sink their boats, and build ten large prisons. Trump endorsed him.

The peace process under the outgoing president, Gustavo Petro, did fail on its own terms: the number of armed-group fighters roughly doubled, to about 27,000, by the end of 2025. But both approaches fail for the same underlying reason, which is that neither touches the cocaine economy that funds the groups. A UN report released the week of the ultimatum found coca cultivation up another 3.5 percent. Destroying one armed group does not end the trade; it transfers the trade to the next group. Colombia already has a word for what happens when the state kills a cartel’s leadership, which is that the organization fractures into smaller and more violent successors.

The frustration behind de la Espriella’s election is real and worth taking seriously. The cartels murder, displace, and corrupt; Petro’s negotiations did produce more gunmen rather than fewer; and Colombians worn down by a decade of what looked like negotiated impunity are not wrong to want the state to act. A government is obligated to confront that violence. The open question is only whether killing accomplishes it, and the record suggests it does not.

The realignment de la Espriella wants would tie Colombia into an operation the US is already running offshore. Since September, the US military has destroyed more than 65 vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific and killed at least 221 people it identifies as narco-traffickers, without arrest or trial. UN experts have called these unlawful killings. When the Associated Press located families of the dead, most turned out to be fishermen and low-level couriers earning a few hundred dollars a trip. The campaign has not measurably reduced the drug supply: US cocaine seizures over its first five months, during which at least 131 people were killed, were no lower than before it began. De la Espriella wants to join that campaign at sea and run its equivalent on land.

Petro’s failure expanded the armed groups slowly and quietly. De la Espriella’s is likely to expand them quickly and visibly, and to kill mostly the couriers and fishermen at the bottom of the trade while the cartels absorb the losses and the market continues. His ultimatum expires in the last week of July, before he has even taken office. Its most probable result is not surrender but the opening phase of a war he cannot win.

Three Countries Quit the War-Crimes Court

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso formally began withdrawing from the International Criminal Court in late June. All three are run by military juntas fighting insurgencies in which their own soldiers, and the Russian mercenaries working alongside them, have killed large numbers of civilians. The juntas describe the withdrawal as a stand against neocolonialism. It is more usefully understood as an exit that Washington’s own conduct has made available.

Their stated argument is that the court applies justice selectively, pursuing cases in the Global South while powerful states go untouched. That argument has force, and the United States has spent the year strengthening it. Washington never joined the court to begin with. This year it went further and worked to disable it, using an executive order to sanction at least eleven court officials, among them nine judges and the chief prosecutor, freezing their bank accounts, cutting off their email, and in one case revoking a colleague’s daughter’s US visa. The trigger was the court’s investigations into US conduct in Afghanistan and Israeli conduct in Gaza. Days before the African withdrawals took effect, the acting US attorney general sent the court a letter calling it lawless.

The court is not without fault here. Its early caseload was almost entirely African, the selective-justice complaint predates Trump by fifteen years, and an institution that seemed only ever to reach the weak was always going to have trouble keeping the loyalty of the weak. The juntas are exploiting a real weakness. But exploiting it is not the same as remedying it, and their proposed replacement, a tribunal in Bamako answerable to the same governments carrying out the killings, is not accountability of any kind.

The enabling condition still came from Washington. The most powerful state in the system froze judges’ accounts to block war-crimes cases against itself and its ally, and three of the poorest are now leaving to block cases against themselves and theirs. The method is the same and only the power differs. This is the same court that could do nothing about the US seizure of Venezuela’s president. A rule that reaches only the weak was always fragile, and this year the strong showed openly how little it constrains them.

The cost of all this falls on victims rather than officials: the Malian villagers whose killings will go uninvestigated, alongside the Palestinians and Afghans whose cases Washington is working to bury by the same logic. Whatever the court’s failings, its weakening leaves those people with less recourse, not more. The US did not merely decline to be bound by the court. It demonstrated, for everyone watching, how to get out from under it.

THE GRAND SCHEME · SUNDAY BRIEFING

The Supreme Court Redraws the Border

On June 25 the US Supreme Court reshaped the geography of asylum. In two 6-3 rulings, it held that the protections of American asylum law begin only once a person physically reaches US soil, and that a “temporary” protected status can be ended regardless of the conditions awaiting those sent home.

In the first case, the majority held that a person standing in Mexico has not “arrived in the United States” by attempting and failing to cross, and so is owed no asylum hearing by border officers. The distinction sounds procedural, but its effect is concrete: an administration can now post officers at the line, prevent people from crossing, and thereby ensure the right to seek asylum never takes hold, since it exists only on the far side of a border the government is physically blocking. The second ruling ended Temporary Protected Status for roughly 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians, turning people who entered the country legally into deportable ones, bound for countries the State Department itself considers too dangerous to visit.

Both rulings run against the principle that a state does not return people to places where they face persecution or death. One circumvents it at the border, the other after entry. And enforcement is already moving ahead of the law: a US senator warned the same week that the administration is holding a list of more than 500 unaccompanied migrant children marked for rapid removal, children the government is legally required to protect. The administration attempted something similar last year with Guatemalan children, moving them out of foster placements overnight, until a federal judge intervened.

What makes this durable rather than merely harsh is its legal foundation. A future administration seeking to reverse course would have to argue against the Court’s own reasoning, not just repeal a policy. The 500 children are the near-term measure of how quickly this moves, and the revival of border metering will be the measure of how far it is meant to go.

The Common Thread

Six stories, one method. The connecting thread is abandonment. Governments have grown skilled at the first half of these operations, the removal or the strike or the ruling, and have largely given up on the second half, the part in which someone has to live in what remains. The officials who order them will not stand in Caracas, or in southern Lebanon, or in a Gaza with no functioning government, or on a Colombian fishing boat, or in a foster home with a deportation list on the table.