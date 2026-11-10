Hebrew press review, week of November 8: Eisenkot’s mandate, Lod, Channel 14, Berkovic and Hasson, Jericho, Iron Gate

Sunday, 5 p.m., Herzog’s office. Eisenkot gets the mandate. His first invitation goes to Likud and Religious Zionism.

19 Arab MKs recommended him. He’d never have been in that room without them, and he didn’t mention them once. He used them and will throw them away.

Who recommended him

Jerusalem Post, Sunday: Eisenkot got “67 recommendations from consultations Herzog held throughout the week.” The Joint List gave him 11 of those. Ra’am gave 8. His own four parties gave 48.

Eisenkot in Herzog’s office, Sunday:

“If members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party truly believe this is a time for unity, as they told the president, I cannot conceive of any reason why they would not support a government under my leadership and the principles I have presented.”

He has already ruled out the Arab parties as coalition partners. Al Jazeera reported it as settled.

Israel Hayom, Sunday, from an MK in the change bloc who would only talk anonymously: “Ra’am could be a nice addition, but first we’ll bring in the ultra-Orthodox parties, and Yisrael Beytenu will fall into line too.”

A nice addition. The party that got him past 61 recommendations.

What Liberman said, and what he says he didn’t say

Ynet, November 1: Eisenkot authorised his people to look at a minority government with outside support from Ra’am and UTJ. Liberman’s answer was that he would not accept a government dependent on Arab or ultra-Orthodox parties, “either directly or indirectly.”

Channel 13, Saturday: Liberman has had a secret backchannel to the Haredi parties for months, run through Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and his adviser Avi Abuhatzeira. Times of Israel noted that the report did not cite sources.

Liberman answered on X at 10 p.m. Sunday: “Every report about mediators acting on my behalf… are lies and fabrications.” Why? “The reason is simple: they never happened.”

Same Sunday, Liberman to Israel Hayom about the draft law: “This is painful for me.” Also: “trying to achieve too much can leave you with nothing.”

November 1, “either directly or indirectly.” November 8, “This is painful for me.” A week apart.

I wrote on Friday that the draft stops mattering as soon as the alternative is Arab votes. I’d write it again today.

The price tag

Ynet had UTJ’s offer on October 29, with 99% of the vote counted. A senior UTJ official, not named: “We are offering him the premiership. That’s better than being No. 2 or going to another election.”

UTJ wants the draft exemption in return. Per Ynet, Eisenkot’s condition for any partner is military or national service for everyone. Yair Golan, to Israel Hayom: “Ultra-Orthodox men must be drafted.”

Monday, 12:51, JPost: “Eisenkot’s Yashar seeks Shas, UTJ support to replace Knesset speaker.”

Monday afternoon, a Yashar statement after Eisenkot met Liberman: “Both expressed full confidence in their ability to form a stable government for a full four-year term.” The statement didn’t say whether they had agreed on anything.

Monday, Netanyahu put out a video inviting any “Zionist” party into a unity government with him at the head. Open Magazine reports that in the same video he accused the Arab-led parties of supporting Hamas.

Trump, asked about Eisenkot: “He says he loves Trump, but I don’t know.”

The 26th Knesset is sworn in today. Israel Hayom has the calendar. The vote on the speaker has to happen by November 17. Eisenkot’s mandate runs out December 6, and Herzog can give him up to 14 more days.