Ori Goldberg joins us on the state of Israeli society. He talks about denial and urgency in Israel, how security shapes Israeli identity, and how the discourse shifted after October 7. He also talks about writing through illness and why humor matters.

The Grand Reckoning is my anti-war show with co-host Daniel Ray Burdette Sr. Every episode is on YouTube.

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