Lily Greenberg Call was Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff at the Department of the Interior. She was the first Jewish Biden appointee to resign publicly over Gaza. She tells us what it was like inside, and why trying to change policy from within felt futile.

The Grand Reckoning is my anti-war show with co-host Daniel Ray Burdette Sr. Every episode is on YouTube.

For my reporting on Israel, Iran and US policy, subscribe to The Grand Scheme.

Follow me on X. Daniel is on X. My history podcast, Histories of the Holy Land. The Israel lies series.