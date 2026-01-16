Dave DeCamp of Antiwar.com joins us on Venezuela, Iran and Greenland. He argues the Trump administration is embracing an aggressive foreign policy that looks a lot like past interventions. We also get into why Washington suddenly cares about Greenland’s rare earths.

The Grand Reckoning is my anti-war show with co-host Daniel Ray Burdette Sr. Every episode is on YouTube.

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